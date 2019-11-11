'Wicket-keepers can do 95% things right but the one miss is talked about': Sunil Gavaskar empathises with Rishabh Pant

The Indian cricket team clinched the T20I series at home after defeating Bangladesh by 30 runs.

While bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube and batsmen Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were praised, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is still facing criticism.

The 22-year-old again had to face the wrath on social media after he was again poor with his calls from behind the stumps as India miss out on another DRS call.

On Thursday, in the second T20I, he had committed a stumping error as well.

However, empathising with the cricketer is former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar said that the wicketkeeper-batsman has a thankless job to do and needs to be given enough chances to prove himself.

“There are two-three thankless jobs in this game. One is the umpires’ job. If he gets nine decisions right but one decision wrong, the wrong one gets talked about. The same thing with the wicket-keepers, they can do 95 per cent of the things right but the one miss is talked about,” Gavaskar told PTI.

“Same thing is happening at the moment with Rishabh. His lapses are talked about more when otherwise he is keeping well.”

This comment comes a day after Rohit Sharma asked Pant’s critics to leave him alone.

While Pant is feeling the pressure, another player facing form issues is opener, Shikhar Dhawan.

The batsman has failed to score at a high strike rate in this series, however, Gavaskar said that in the environment of intense competition, the pressure is bound to be there.

“There is pressure on everybody. Everybody needs to be given enough chances. That is for the selectors to decide, the adequate number of chances. There will be opportunities to try out players in the West Indies series (next month).

“There are enough opportunities for selectors to mix it up and see (what is working),” said Gavaskar when asked if Pant and Dhawan need to be persisted with.