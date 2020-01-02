'What a pleasant surprise': Virat Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya on his engagement with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya dropped the news of his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on New Year's eve. The all-rounder took to Instagram to announce his engagement.

The cricketer was congratulated and the Virat Kohli to lead with a heartwarming wish for the newly-engaged couple.

The Indian skipper wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".

The 26-year-old had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Former India captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni also extended wishes to Hardik and Natasa. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan also joined Hardik's celebration on Instagram.

As far as cricket is concerned, Hardik is recovering from a back injury and will miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has however named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.