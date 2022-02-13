Search icon
'What a comeback!': Twitter erupts as Hugh Edmeades returns to IPL 2022 mega auction - WATCH video

After suffering an unfortunate fall mid-way through the IPL auction on day 1, Hugh Edmeads made a return on day 2 amid a rousing round of applause.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

The good old chap Hugh Edmeads made his return to the IPL 2022 mega auction. He suffered an unfortunate fall on day 1 of the mega auction. 

Earlier on day 1, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got into a bidding war of sorts for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga but suddenly Edmeades collapsed to the floor. 

Charu Sharma rushed in to replace Edmeads on day 1 and he did a splendid job after filling in for Edmeads. With no preparation, Charu Sharma chipped in with his expertise, and nobody could find a single flaw in his auctioneering. 

On day 2, as the auction headed towards its conclusion, Edmeads made a surprising comeback into the auction and he even conducted the auction for a while!

Fans on Twitter hence couldn't contain their excitement as they rejoiced and celebrated the return of Hugh Edmeads. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Hugh Edmeads' return:

This is why we say cricket, and sport for that matter brings a lot of emotions together!

