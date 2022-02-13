'What a comeback!': Twitter erupts as Hugh Edmeades returns to IPL 2022 mega auction - WATCH video

The good old chap Hugh Edmeads made his return to the IPL 2022 mega auction. He suffered an unfortunate fall on day 1 of the mega auction.

Earlier on day 1, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got into a bidding war of sorts for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga but suddenly Edmeades collapsed to the floor.

Charu Sharma rushed in to replace Edmeads on day 1 and he did a splendid job after filling in for Edmeads. With no preparation, Charu Sharma chipped in with his expertise, and nobody could find a single flaw in his auctioneering.

How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium!



A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeades. #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/d2AlKH2PYo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

On day 2, as the auction headed towards its conclusion, Edmeads made a surprising comeback into the auction and he even conducted the auction for a while!

Fans on Twitter hence couldn't contain their excitement as they rejoiced and celebrated the return of Hugh Edmeads.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Hugh Edmeads' return:

Good to see Hugh Edmeads come back to complete the IPL Player Auction duties after Charu Sharma had filled in so well for the best part of two days. https://t.co/8WwRJ1tt3b — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) February 13, 2022

Even IPL Auction have all the emotions.. lots of happy faces in the room seeing Hugh Edmeads.. Love IPL #IPLAuction — Prem (@rpk_2022) February 13, 2022

What a lovely gesture by @BCCI and @IPL to invite Hugh Edmeads to conclude the final round of #IPL2022megaauctions . Well done Hugh. — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) February 13, 2022

Original Auctioneer Hugh Edmeads is back ... For a rousing reception and has a great Sense of Humour ... Respect sir #IPLAuction — NK (@NK2VLNSK) February 13, 2022

It’s so good to have Hugh Edmeads back for the final session of the @IPL Mega Auction!

Chari Sharma introduced him with so much of grace.

Everyone gave him a rousing welcome!

These are the most humane moments from an otherwise cutthroat competition.#IPLMegaAuction2022 — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) February 13, 2022

Hugh Edmeads is back for the final session!!!! February 13, 2022

Good to see Hugh Edmeads Back in Auction Huge Applause for him in the room — Mohamed Azarudeen (@AmAzar93) February 13, 2022

This is why we say cricket, and sport for that matter brings a lot of emotions together!