THIS is what IPL Chairman told Charu Sharma after Hugh Edmeades fainted during mega auction

Charu Sharma replaced Hugh Edmeades after an unfortunate incident happened with the IPL auctioneer on day 1 of the mega auction. Midway through the auction, Hugh Edmeades fainted, and it was later revealed that he suffered an 'unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension'.

Thankfully, Edmeades recovered from the incident, and Charu Sharma came in to replace him. Sharma meanwhile, opened up on the whole episode how IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel called him and asked him to rush to the spot.

Sharma revealed that he lives near the hotel where the auction is taking place, and Brijesh Patel called him and told him 'to put on some clothes and run'.

Speaking to Sportstar on the impromptu call to host the IPL auction, Charu Sharma said, "I don’t live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, ‘just put on some clothes and run’… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on."

Sharma further added, "I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past."

The veteran returned to conduct the IPL auction on day 2 as well, and he further revealed that he is still working actively in sports, despite his age.

"I still do a fair amount of cricket and other leagues," stated Sharma.

He continued, "I am 62 and if the phone rings, I still work. If it doesn’t ring, then I play golf, tennis, and stay at home. Even at times, friends tell me, ‘Hey Charu, we miss you in cricket.’ I joke and say, ‘even I miss myself.’ But that being said, I have done a lot of leagues and other assignments, the recent being the Tata Open Maharashtra."