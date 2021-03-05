West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for WI vs SL Twenty20 in Antigua

The first game of the three-match T20I series between West Indies and Sri Lanka was nothing less than a blockbuster. Even though it was a low-scoring game, however, it gave entertainment that one has never seen before. A bowler takes a hat-trick and the same bowler in his next over goes for six sixes in that over. The batsman who hit six sixes gets out in the next over and the match takes another turn.

After such a rollercoaster of a game, the home side West Indies will look to deal the series while the Sri Lankans would want to level the same going into the final game on Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – 2nd Twenty20 International

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 3.30 AM IST and will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua Saturday, March 6. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the WI vs SL series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews(c), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka

