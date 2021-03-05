West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for WI vs SL Twenty20 in Antigua
WI vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for CCG, Antigua T20I, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream 11 Team Player List.
West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series | Cricket West Indies
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
The first game of the three-match T20I series between West Indies and Sri Lanka was nothing less than a blockbuster. Even though it was a low-scoring game, however, it gave entertainment that one has never seen before. A bowler takes a hat-trick and the same bowler in his next over goes for six sixes in that over. The batsman who hit six sixes gets out in the next over and the match takes another turn.
After such a rollercoaster of a game, the home side West Indies will look to deal the series while the Sri Lankans would want to level the same going into the final game on Sunday.
Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – 2nd Twenty20 International
WI vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Twenty20 International
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy
WI vs SL 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI
Chris Gayle(vc), Evin Lewis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Nicholas Pooran(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details
The match begins at 3.30 AM IST and will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua Saturday, March 6. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the WI vs SL series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.
Squads
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews(c), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka
Check Dream11 Prediction / WI Dream11 Team / SL Dream11 Team / West Indies Dream11 Team / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.