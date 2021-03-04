DNA Explainer: How Kieron Pollard is a T20 legend in his own right

A T20 nomad, power-hitter and more than a capable bowler, current West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard is one of the best players in the shortest format of the game in the world, by a distance. Pollard, who has had a stop-start international career, was handed the captaincy for his nation two years ago after the West Indies had an ordinary run in the shorter formats.

Since then Pollard has inspired the men in maroon, not just as a batsman but a leader, who wants his side to do well, wants the players to feel and play to represent their island nation at the highest level. However, it has taken efforts and hard work of many years for Pollard to reach here.

A T20 globetrotter, Pollard has represented over 20 teams playing in almost all of the franchise leagues around the world. Pollard has also played in the T10 League for Deccan Gladiators. Having played 532 games in the format, Pollard has amassed whopping 10,616 runs at an average of 31.68, striking at 152.

These are insane numbers, considering the number at which Pollard bats and the number of balls he would have faced in those 472 innings, he got a chance to bat. Moreover, it's not easy hitting from ball one and scoring runs at a rapid pace consistently in a format, which is so fickle in nature.

There are many players, who are consistent but don't have that destructive power and there are many destructive power-hitters, who aren't as consistent as they would and their fans would want. This is why Pollard has created a niche as whenever he comes to the crease these days, his team, the opposition and the fans know that he will score runs along with those lusty blows.

Wednesday's game was a prime example of how he has used his hitting ability intelligently in the past few years and he has been reaping the rewards for the same. Pollard came in at No 5 when West Indies had lost three wickets in three balls. It was mayhem in the middle as off-spinner Akila Dananjaya dismantled the home side's fast start. However, Pollard didn't really care who he was facing.

After being on 2 (4), Pollard was against Dananjaya. Many must have thought, he should keep quiet in this over after all the bowler will have his tails up, but Pollard cared two hoots about it. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang and bang, Dananjaya travelled to all parts of the Coolidge Cricket Ground as Pollard punctured his figures and confidence by hitting 6 sixes off six balls.

It was like, he put the stamp and proof for life of why he is such a feared cricketer in this format.