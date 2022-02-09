IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Windies' new skipper Nicholas Pooran wins toss and opts to field first, KL Rahul comes in for India

The toss for the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies saw a surprise as Nicholas Pooran was seen alongside Rohit Sharma instead of Kieron Pollard. The new skipper also went on to win the toss and opted to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The reason for no Pollard is due to the fact he isn't fit enough and has a niggle. Odean Smith is coming in the place of the captain. As for India, with the vice-captain back in the camp, Ishan Kishan had to make way for KL Rahul.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach