Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets batting lessons from Virat Kohli in preparation for WTC 2023 Final

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young and talented batter from Mumbai, has been having an exceptional year in 2023. He has been performing remarkably well in domestic cricket, and his breakout year came during the IPL 2023 season, where he scored an impressive 625 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR). This included a maiden century and the fastest-ever IPL fifty in just 13 balls.

His outstanding performance in the IPL earned him a call-up to the Indian team as a standby player for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final, which is scheduled to be played in London from June 7-11. This opportunity arose when Ruturaj Gaikwad, the original standby player, had to back out due to his wedding on June 3.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a glimpse of Jaiswal's first training session with the Indian team. During the session, the U19 World Cup winner faced the Indian pacers, net bowlers, and spinners, including Akshar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who was also Jaiswal's teammate in RR, was seen sharing some valuable tips with the young southpaw. Towards the end of the video, Jaiswal was seen spending quality time with Virat Kohli, who was demonstrating batting positions to the 23-year-old.

