Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets batting lessons from Virat Kohli in preparation for WTC 2023 Final

During the session, the U19 World Cup winner faced the Indian pacers, net bowlers, and spinners, including Akshar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets batting lessons from Virat Kohli in preparation for WTC 2023 Final
Image Source: Screengrab

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young and talented batter from Mumbai, has been having an exceptional year in 2023. He has been performing remarkably well in domestic cricket, and his breakout year came during the IPL 2023 season, where he scored an impressive 625 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR). This included a maiden century and the fastest-ever IPL fifty in just 13 balls.

His outstanding performance in the IPL earned him a call-up to the Indian team as a standby player for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final, which is scheduled to be played in London from June 7-11. This opportunity arose when Ruturaj Gaikwad, the original standby player, had to back out due to his wedding on June 3.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a glimpse of Jaiswal's first training session with the Indian team. During the session, the U19 World Cup winner faced the Indian pacers, net bowlers, and spinners, including Akshar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who was also Jaiswal's teammate in RR, was seen sharing some valuable tips with the young southpaw. Towards the end of the video, Jaiswal was seen spending quality time with Virat Kohli, who was demonstrating batting positions to the 23-year-old.

Watch: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

READ| WTC 2023 final: Date, time, squad, when and where to watch - All you need to know

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
How Ashutosh Kaushik went from Bigg Boss, Roadies winner to running dhabas in hometown Saharanpur
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.