Watch: Video of Virat Kohli, Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during 1st Test against Australia goes viral

Kohli dancing to Jhoome jo pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release 'Pathaan' has proved to be a blockbuster hit and it craze has literally taken over the world. It seems that former India skipper Virat Kohli and star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are also smitten by Pathaan’s craze as the two were spotted dancing to the film’s hugely popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

As Team India was standing near the boundaries to take to the field in the second innings of Australia, Kohli started doing ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step and then Jadeja joined him as well.

The video of Kohli and Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has now gone viral on the social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test at Nagpur to grab a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match for his superb performance with the bat as well as ball. “Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 percent, scoring runs and taking wickets.. feels amazing. Was working hard at the NCA. Would like to thank the NCA staff, physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays. Was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps - if they make mistake, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple. Try not to change things with my batting. It's a crucial number - 5, 6, 7,” said Jadeja.