WATCH Venkatesh Iyer mimicking Rajinikanth's iconic 'salute' after smashing ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The whole nation is surely wishing the superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday, however, his one particular fan has taken it upon himself to wish the legend in his own special way. Paying tribute to the 'Thalaiva' on his 71st birthday, batter Venkatesh Iyer after scoring his century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, imitated the actor's iconic salute.

Iyer was seen mimicking the trademark 'Salute' that Rajinikanth does in his movies as well as imitating the way he wears his glasses.

WATCH:

The all-rounder on numerous occasions has admitted that he is a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth. He added that he never misses any of the Superstar's films. "A Thalaivar devotee. I can watch his movies 'n' number of times. He's a legend," Iyer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

As far as cricket is concerned, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh, the former side had posted a mammoth total of 331/9 on the board, with Iyer blasting a sensational 113-ball 151.

Iyer had grabbed all the attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Being the opening batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Iyer scored 370 runs at an average in excess of 40 and even played a key role in helping the side reach the final. He had even made his India debut against New Zealand in November 2021.