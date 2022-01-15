Watch: Tamil Nadu's Nivethan Radhakrishnan bowls with both arms for Australia U-19 at World Cup

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 got underway on Friday as Australia and Sri Lanka picked up crucial wins to begin their campaigns on a positive note. The Under-19 World Cup, which has shaped many current stars of the game is renowned for providing centre-stage to future superstars. Another player who hogged the limelight on Day 1 of the World Cup itself is Australia's Nivethan Radhakrishnan who bamboozled West Indies batsmen by bowling with both his arms.

Yes, you read that right, the guy literally can bowl with both his arms and he's equally as good with both of them. Radhakrishnan was born in Tamil Nadu but chose to represent Australia on the International stage.

In the upcoming game against West Indies U-19, the spinner bowled left-arm spin to right-handed batsmen and switched arms to bowl right-arm spin when a left-handed batsman was playing.

The display of such ambidextrous skills work wonders for him as he registered three scalps in his spell of 10 overs, giving away just 48 runs. Radhakrishnan hunted down Rivaldo Clarke (37), skipper Anderson Mahase (6) and Johann Layne (12).

Here is a video of Nivethan Radhakrishnan bamboozling West Indies batsmen:

As per reports, the youngster has been bowling with both arms since the tender age of six. In an earlier interview, he had revealed that his father had given him the suggestion to bowl with both arms as a spinner.

That's not all, for the unversed, Radhakrishnan was also part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp last season as a net bowler, as he got his first taste of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and with IPL 2022 mega auctions slated to be held in February, it should be interesting to see if any franchise decides to take a chance on the youngster.