WATCH: When Shane Warne locked horns in an ugly spat with Marlon Samuels in Big Bash League

Shane Warne was undoubtedly a fiery character. A true legend of the gentleman's game, Warne had his moments of controversy as well. One such incident was when he got into an ugly spat with Marlon Samuels. Such was the nature of their disparity that the pair even got physical on-field.

Sadly, Warne breathed his last on Friday at the age of 52. He will always be remembered for his stellar swing of the ball, which left numerous batsmen in disguise. And for all the brilliance, there were a few moments of madness as well.

During a Big Bash League game between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, in January 2013, Marlon Samuels and Shane Warne locked horns in one of the most memorable fights in world cricket!

It all stemmed from an argument that started when Samuels, who was playing for Renegades appeared to hold the shirt of Stars' batsman David Hussey as he was trying to go for a second run.

Stars skipper Warne didn't take to the incident kindly and was seen taking on Samuels head-on. The spinner moved towards Samuels and tugged his shirt aggressively as he protested, which the West Indies immediately shrugged off.

Amid all this drama, Warne was hurling abuses as Samuels while he was connected to the commentators through the microphone on-air!

Later in the innings, the Australian bowler further provoked his counterpart by throwing the ball towards Samuels. Warne was fielding at short cover, and he hurled the ball towards the batter, hitting him on his torso.

Things appeared to go out of proportion when Samuels retaliated by throwing his bat in Warne's direction, although it landed far away from the spinner. In the aftermath of this pulsating action, Warne was handed a hefty fine and one-game ban as well.

That would prove to be the first chapter in a saga that unfolded later and took various ugly turns down the years.