Watch: R Ashwin tries to 'mankad' Shikhar Dhawan during RR vs PBKS match, Jos Buttler's reaction goes viral

During the seventh over of the Punjab Kings' innings, Ashwin took a full run-up but halted his delivery as the PBKS skipper, who was positioned at the non-striker's end, crossed the line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The IPL 2023 match between RR and PBKS kicked off with a thrilling start, thanks to the impressive performance of young Prabhsimarn Singh, who dominated the Rajasthan Royals bowlers with his exceptional skills. However, the game took an unexpected turn just before Singh could reach his half-century, when an incident involving Ravichandran Ashwin's infamous 'mankad' occurred.

During the seventh over of the Punjab Kings' innings, Ashwin took a full run-up but halted his delivery as the PBKS skipper, who was positioned at the non-striker's end, crossed the line. Just as Ashwin was about to return to the crease, Dhawan swiftly moved inside the crease, avoiding the possibility of being 'mankaded.'

Watch:

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. The team got off to a fantastic start with captain Shikhar Dhawan and opener Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge. The young, uncapped Indian player was particularly impressive, dominating the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack with ease. Singh's innings was a blistering knock, scoring 60 runs off just 34 balls. He smashed 7 fours and 3 maximums.

Following Prabhsimran's dismissal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa entered the field. However, he was forced to retire after sustaining an injury on his first ball, resulting in a mere one run

