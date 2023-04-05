'Bhul jao yaar': Harbhajan Singh stops Virender Sehwag as latter reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' incident - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

The inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 was marred by a major controversy that erupted during a match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. The incident involved Harbhajan Singh, who was accused of slapping Sreesanth, a fellow Indian cricketer, who was seen in tears after the match.

The incident resulted in a severe punishment for Harbhajan, who was given an 11-match ban from the IPL, causing him to miss the entire season from that game. It is worth noting that Harbhajan was captaining the MI team in that match, in the absence of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The renowned Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, seized the opportunity to poke fun at both Harbhajan and Sreesanth during a recent conversation. The trio, along with Yusuf Pathan, had gathered to reminisce about their memories from India's 2011 World Cup triumph on the 12th anniversary, which was broadcasted on Star Sports.

As the conversation progressed, Sreesanth disclosed that he used to embrace Harbhajan before every Test match. Sehwag was prompt to inquire about the origin of this tradition, while recalling the infamous slapgate incident. However, Harbhajan interjected before Sehwag could finish his sentence.

Sreesanth: “I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performace always used to be better.”

Sehwag: “When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali.”

Harbhajan then quickly added: “Bhul jao yaar” (Forget it man).

Sreesanth later clarified that the tradition actually began in 2006, and Harbhajan added a wise quip, "Kuch toh log kahenge" (people will always talk), as he shook hands with his teammate.

Watch:

Sreesanth and Harbhajan were able to set aside their differences and become integral members of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, just three years after their infamous incident. Harbhajan played in every match for India, while Sreesanth only appeared in the tournament opener and the final. The two also played together on India's 2007 T20 World Cup team, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

