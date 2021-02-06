Friendly or serious? Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck, WATCH

Headlines

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce by court on grounds of cruelty by wife Aesha

This engineer left high paying job to become comedian, gained huge popularity, his net worth is ...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce by court on grounds of cruelty by wife Aesha

Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss journey: List of superfoods she ate in a day

7 Superfoods for bone density

Benefits of lady finger for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Friendly or serious? Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck, WATCH

India preferred Ishant Sharma as the second fast-bowler and Shahbaz Nadeem as the second spinner in place of Siraj and Kuldeep.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before the start of the first Test between India and England, all had predicted left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj to make it to the playing XI. However, the India team management, sprung a surprise as both failed to make in India's playing squad.

While Siraj was the hero in the series Down Under against Australia, the Chinaman, for a long time, has been used as a net bowler, making batsmen practice in the nets. 

Now making the most of their time sitting in the dressing room, the duo were captured on camera but the video has surely got mixed reactions. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day's play. 

After all the players, who were on the field, entered the room, Mohammed Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by the back of his neck before telling him something. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was seen taken by surprise by Siraj's action.

Netizens soon started questioning the act and are asking if it was out of fun or in anger.

WATCH:

India preferred Ishant Sharma as the second fast-bowler and Shahbaz Nadeem as the second spinner in place of Siraj and Kuldeep. 

While the right-arm pacer had picked up 13 wickets and played an integral role in India's 2-1 series win, Kuldeep, on the other hand, looks to have completely fallen down the pecking order. The spinner has not played a Test since taking a five-wicket haul in the Sydney Test against Australia in January 2019.

As for the Test match, England have 555 on the board thanks to a stunning double century from their skipper Joe Root. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Amazon's Great Indian Festival kickstart deals: Get up to 50% off on top laptop brands

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE