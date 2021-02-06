Friendly or serious? Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck, WATCH

India preferred Ishant Sharma as the second fast-bowler and Shahbaz Nadeem as the second spinner in place of Siraj and Kuldeep.

Before the start of the first Test between India and England, all had predicted left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj to make it to the playing XI. However, the India team management, sprung a surprise as both failed to make in India's playing squad.

While Siraj was the hero in the series Down Under against Australia, the Chinaman, for a long time, has been used as a net bowler, making batsmen practice in the nets.

Now making the most of their time sitting in the dressing room, the duo were captured on camera but the video has surely got mixed reactions. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day's play.

After all the players, who were on the field, entered the room, Mohammed Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by the back of his neck before telling him something. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was seen taken by surprise by Siraj's action.

Netizens soon started questioning the act and are asking if it was out of fun or in anger.

What did siraj do here to kuldeep? #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pmWzVXAwt9 — VIRATIAN stan (@VIRATIANstan18) February 5, 2021

unacceptable behaviour from Mohammed Siraj grabbing kuldeep Neck you can't do this to anyone in anger team management should look into this @BCCI @ImRo45 @imVkohli #indiavsEngland #notobully — Aditya Rathi (@adityarathi36) February 6, 2021

My question is why siraj tightly grabs kuldeep neck outside dressing room. — cricket enthusiastic (@AyushDe55914819) February 6, 2021

@BCCI what's happening in team india first kuldeep yadav not selected,then siraj grabs his neck in anger,what action needs to be taken??? — pankaj jain (@pankajjain012) February 6, 2021

India preferred Ishant Sharma as the second fast-bowler and Shahbaz Nadeem as the second spinner in place of Siraj and Kuldeep.

While the right-arm pacer had picked up 13 wickets and played an integral role in India's 2-1 series win, Kuldeep, on the other hand, looks to have completely fallen down the pecking order. The spinner has not played a Test since taking a five-wicket haul in the Sydney Test against Australia in January 2019.

As for the Test match, England have 555 on the board thanks to a stunning double century from their skipper Joe Root.