Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling to crack UPSC in 1st attempt to become IFS with just 10 months self-study

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Big blow to England as star player ruled out of last three India Tests

WWE star Daria Berenato ties knot with fitness model Toni Cassano in intimate ceremony, beautiful pics go viral

Watch: Kavya Maran's heartwarming reaction after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles

After dominating the group stage, the Sunrisers displayed a clinical performance in the final.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured consecutive SA20 titles with a resounding 89-run triumph over Durbans Super Giants at Newlands on Saturday evening. After dominating the group stage, the Sunrisers displayed a clinical performance in the final. The Sunrisers' bowling unit maintained their exceptional economy rate, with Marco Jansen shining with figures of 5/30. However, the foundation for victory was laid by Dan Worrall (2/15) and Ottniel Baartman (2/17).

Tom Abell (55 off 34 balls, including eight fours and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (56* off 30 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes) both notched half-centuries, while Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram contributed 42 runs each. These impressive performances enabled the Sunrisers to post a formidable total of 204/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Watch:

Partnerships played a crucial role in the Sunrisers innings, as Hermann and Abell set up a winning total with a 90-run stand for the second wicket, following the early loss of Dawid Malan.

However, Durbans Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj, fought back with a double-wicket over, dismissing both set batters, Hermann and Abell.

Yet, the Sunrisers demonstrated their depth, as Markram and Stubbs rebuilt the innings and then unleashed a flurry of runs towards the end, scoring 98 runs off just 55 balls.

Throughout the season, the Sunrisers' bowling unit has been their strongest discipline, and their seamers certainly rose to the occasion on this particular night.

Dan Worrall set the tone upfront once again, taking the early wicket of Quinton de Kock. Marco Jansen then delivered two significant blows in the fourth over, removing Jon-Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, leaving the Super Giants in a dire situation at 7/3.

With the Super Giants struggling at 63/5, Jansen took charge and finished off their tail, claiming five wickets for just 30 runs. The Super Giants were bundled out for a mere 115 runs in 17 overs.

This victory held a special significance for Jansen, as he had hit the winning six in the previous season's inaugural SA20 championship and now took the final wicket once again this year.

