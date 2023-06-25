Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni brightens up an air hostess’ day with kind gesture, video goes viral

Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab



The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, is renowned for his unparalleled charisma both on and off the field. Recently, the 41-year-old brightened up an air hostess's day while traveling on a flight. As a token of appreciation, the hostess provided him with an entire tray of chocolates.

However, to everyone's surprise, the former Indian captain was content with just one packet. Despite having an eight-year-old daughter, Ziva, who adores chocolates, Dhoni was happy with a single packet.

Recently, MS Dhoni underwent a successful knee surgery in Mumbai to treat an injury he sustained during IPL 2023. Currently, he is on the path to rehabilitation.

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, praised Dhoni's fighting spirit as he played the entire IPL 2023 season with a knee injury. Despite the injury, Dhoni led his team with determination and perseverance, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the sport.

"Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'Okay, I'll have a surgery'. He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

"Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over, he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery, and go back to Ranchi for rehab.”

After winning CSK's fifth IPL trophy in the 2023 final, MS Dhoni hinted that he may return to play in the IPL 2024 season.

"If you circumstantially if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season," Dhoni said.

It is worth noting that in the 2023 IPL, Dhoni scored an impressive 104 runs in 12 games with a stunning strike rate of 182. However, the right-handed batter unfortunately departed for a golden duck in the final match. Despite this setback, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's late heroics proved to be the game-changer, leading the Super Kings to a thrilling last-over victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets.

