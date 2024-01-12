Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks fifer against Bengal on Ranji Trophy return after 6 years

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks fifer against Bengal on Ranji Trophy return after 6 years

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to first class cricket as he bagged a five-wicket haul.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

article-main
X/@BCCIdomestic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a triumphant return to first-class cricket after a nearly six-year absence, delivering an impressive 5-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal in the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

At the end of Day 1, Bengal found themselves in a precarious position at 95/5, having dismissed Uttar Pradesh for a paltry 60 runs in the first innings. However, Bhuvneshwar single-handedly shifted the momentum in UP's favor by claiming the crucial wickets of Sourav Paul, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, and Abishek Porel.

In this match, Bengal captain Tiwary won the toss and elected to bowl first on the Kanpur pitch. Unfortunately for Bengal, only Samarth Singh, Aryan Juyal, and captain Nitish Rana managed to reach double figures in Uttar Pradesh's innings.

Bengal's Mohammad Kaif was the standout bowler, taking impressive figures of 4/14. Suraj Jaiswal also performed well, securing 3 wickets, while Ishan Porel managed to take two.

Unfortunately, the Bengal batters struggled throughout the day. Shreyansh Ghosh was the top scorer with 37 runs, accompanied by Karan Lal, who is currently batting on 8. Bhuvneshwar was the key player for the opposing team, claiming all 5 wickets. As a result, the visitors ended the day with a 35-run lead.

Kumar has not been included in India's Test squad since 2018 and was last seen in action against South Africa. With India preparing for a 5-match Test series against England at home, starting on January 25, there are concerns about Mohammed Shami's fitness, which may rule him out of the first 2 Tests. This presents an opportunity for the pacer from Meerut to impress the selectors and earn a spot in the squad.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE