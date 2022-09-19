Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup

Sunil Chhetri pushed

Bengaluru FC, captained by Sunil Chhetri, won the Durand Cup final on Sunday. The team had defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the thrilling championship game at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday to claim the coveted Durand Cup, adding the final Indian football trophy to their elusive collection.

However, more than the memorable win for the Bengaluru FC, there was a certain video that went viral all over the internet where the Governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan Iyer, was seen pushing away Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri for a photograph with the trophy.

Watch the video below:

The video has asserted a lot of criticism to the governer after the viral video, which surfaced on the Internet, showed him “pushing” Sunil Chhetri, the captain of Indian football team during the award ceremony.

The governer can be seen pushing Sunil Chhetri aside in the now-viral video, possibly for a better photograph opportunity. Social media users criticised the governer for his behaviour and also sought an apology after the video went viral.