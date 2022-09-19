Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup

The video has asserted a lot of criticism to the governer after the viral video, which surfaced on the Internet, showed him “pushing” Sunil Chhetri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup
Sunil Chhetri pushed

Bengaluru FC, captained by Sunil Chhetri, won the Durand Cup final on Sunday. The team had defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the thrilling championship game at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday to claim the coveted Durand Cup, adding the final Indian football trophy to their elusive collection.

READ: Smriti Mandhana dedicates her 'Player of the match' award to veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami

However, more than the memorable win for the Bengaluru FC, there was a certain video that went viral all over the internet where the Governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan Iyer, was seen pushing away Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri for a photograph with the trophy.

Watch the video below:

The video has asserted a lot of criticism to the governer after the viral video, which surfaced on the Internet, showed him “pushing” Sunil Chhetri, the captain of Indian football team during the award ceremony.

READ: Rohit Sharma heaps praise on veteran Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, says 'her in-swingers have challenged me'

The governer can be seen pushing Sunil Chhetri aside in the now-viral video, possibly for a better photograph opportunity. Social media users criticised the governer for his behaviour and also sought an apology after the video went viral.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.