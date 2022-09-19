Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on veteran Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, says 'her in-swingers have challenged me'

Legendary India women's pacer Jhulan Goswami will bring down the curtains on her glorious career, on Saturday (September 24).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on veteran Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, says 'her in-swingers have challenged me'
Rohit Sharma praises Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami, one of the all-time greats in Indian cricket, is playing her farewell series in England. On Sunday, in the first ODI of the three-match series, Goswami showed her class again, returning excellent figures of 10-2-20-1. Riding on that, ably supported by the others, India restricted England to 227/7. Then they rode on Smriti Mandhana's 91, Yastika Bhatia's 50, and Harmanpreet Kaur's 74 not out to get the job done in 44.2 overs.

READ: Bengaluru FC clinches its first ever Durand Cup title after beating Mumbai City FC by 2-1

India men's team captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday paid tribute to the 39-year-old Jhulan Goswami, who has played over 250 international matches for India, calling her a "stalwart" for the national team.

I have only had few interactions with her, when I was injured at the NCA, she was also there and she was bowling to me," Rohit Sharma revealed in a press conference ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Australia at home.

"I was challenged with her inswingwer, it was good to see," Rohit said.

He was full of praise for the veteran pacer.

READ: From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022

"I think she is one of India's stalwarts in terms of what she has done for the country, lead bowler for India. Whenever I have seen her play, she has always shown so much passion for the country, which is a good learning for all the young kids who are coming up and wanting to represent the country, whether it is women's cricket or men's cricket," Rohit Sharma said.

"I do not know how old she is, even at this age, she is running this hard and trying to knock the opposition out. It tells you something, it tells you about the passion she has," he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.