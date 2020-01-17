Watch: Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc's joint effort helps Adam Zampa dismiss Virat Kohli for 5th time in ODIs

Only West Indies's Ravi Rampaul has managed to dismiss Kohli more times (6) in ODIs.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is definitely one of the top batsmen in world cricket and not too many bowlers brag about the fact that they have an upper hand on the cricketer.

However, Australia Adam Zampa is building quite a reputation for himself as the star spinner once again managed to dismiss Kohli during India's second ODI match against the Aussies in Rajkot.

After removing Virat early during the Mumbai ODI, Zampa provided his side with Kohli's key wicket, who was batting on 78 at a time.

It was in the 43.1 over when the 27-year-old managed to bag the Indian skipper's wicket for the fifth time in one day international (ODI) cricket.

The Aussie spinner finished the day with top figures of 50/3 from his 10 overs bowled.

Batting first in Rajkot, India managed to hoist a total of 340/6 from their allocated 50 overs thanks to some electrifying hitting from Shikhar Dhawan (96), Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80).

Australia lost both their openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, early on as the all-important 2nd ODI intensifies.