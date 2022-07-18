IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan using 'Baz-ball' reference

Wasim Jaffer

Be it an Indian vs England clash, or just any match which includes either of the nations, two former cricketers - Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer - are already seen bickering with each other on Twitter.

In the recently concluded series against England, India drew the Test games 2-2, had a 2-1 T20I series win and then went on to have a 2-1 victory in the ODI series. Amid all this, the two former cricketers continued to tag and attack each other with words, most of them being hilarious.

Now, after India's ODI series win at Manchester, Jaffer took to Twitter and poked fun at Vaughan, using a 'Baz-ball' reference. Since Brendon McCullum took over the role as the England Test head coach, a term has been associated with the former Kiwi player and that is 'Baz-ball'.

On Twitter Jaffer wrote, "Lying on a baaz having a ball. Hope you're well @MichaelVaughan".

Talking about the clash, Rishabh Pant, along with Hardik Pandya stitched a 133-run partnership to take India across the line. The Indian wicketkeeper scored an unbeaten 125-run knock to help Team India beat England in Manchester by 5 wickets with 47 balls left.

Hardik Pandya received the Man of the Series award for his all-round innings. In the third game, Pandya (4/24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (3/60) superb's bowling helped India bowl out England for 259 in 45.5 overs.