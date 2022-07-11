What is 'Baz-ball'? A word developed since Brendon McCullum took over as England Test coach

Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum took the role of England Test coach and under his leadership, the side went on to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 at home and then win the fifth rescheduled Test game as well drawing the series 2-2.

However, since he took over the role, a term has been associated with the former Kiwi player and that is 'Baz-ball'.

The term became even more evident after England chased down a record 378 with seven wickets to spare against India earlier this week. Soon it sparked support for what has now been labelled 'Baz-ball'.

So what is 'Baz-ball'?

Baz-ball is the term coined for the Test side's transformational display in the longest format of the game ever since McCullum took over the role.

McCullum and now Test skipper Ben Stokes used the 'Baz-ball' move to modify their playing style in the red-ball format.

In literal terms, 'Baz-ball' is the no-holds-barred strategy. It gives players the freedom of speech and lets them have a win-at-all-costs approach. McCullum who goes by the title "Baz," inspired the name.

However, the man himself says he's not a fan of the term. He says that the new buzzword is "silly".

The former New Zealand skipper has insisted there were deeper levels of pragmatism involved. "That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there," McCullum said on SEN Radio.