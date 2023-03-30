Virat Kohli shares adorable image with Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika on Instagram ahead of IPL 2023

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli has shared a new unseen image with his wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account ahead of IPL 2023 with a very adorable caption that reads, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love”. As Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram, the post of the famous couple went viral in no time and fans started praising the star couple with cute comments, calling them the ‘Best couple’. Virat and Anushka’s love story is not hidden from anyone and the stars often post images with each other. Referred to as the internet's power couple, Virat and Anushka never fail to impress their fans with lovely posts on their social media platforms. Apart from the couple, the image also shows a glimpse of their daughter Vamika. The image appears to be from the couple’s recent trip to Uttarakhand, however it can not be confirmed where the viral picture was taken. You can guess it too, check Virat Kohli’s viral image below.

Recently both were seen attending the Indian Honours Award ceremony in Mumbai on March 23. Where the couple took the opportunity to announce their non-profit initiative, SeVVA, which aims to provide scholarships to promising young athletes in India. It's been almost six years that the couple tied knots and in January 2021 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became the proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is currently in Bangalore preparing for one of the most anticipated tournaments (IPL) of the year. Indian Premier League is set to commence from March 21 (Friday). RCB will face Mumbai Indians on April 2 in the sixteenth edition of the cash rich league.

RCB have faced MI in 32 encounters so far where Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won 19 games. RCB on the other hand have managed to win only 13 battles.