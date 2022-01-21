IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's rare ODI duck sees him share THIS unwanted record with Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag

In the second ODI clash, when all were waiting for ex-captain Virat Kohli to score his 71st century, he went on to get out for a duck. The former India skipper was out for a five-ball duck against South Africa and this rare '0' has made him join an unwanted list that also consists of Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag.

Kohli joins these former Indian players in the list of the highest number of ducks for India in ODI cricket. This was Kohli's 14th nought in the limited-overs format and he overtook Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who had 13 zeros each in the 50-overs.

Earlier in the first ODI, Kohli was in good form and even scored a half-century. But once he departed, India lost the plot. It must be mentioned that the 'Run Machine' was playing his first game as a pure batter since 2016.

Meanwhile on Friday, when he came in to bat after the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli wasn't that lucky as he holed out to the fielder of Keshav Maharaj. The ball was pitched up outside off, and the batter jumped on the length and went for the drive but handed the easiest of catches to Temba Bavuma at the cover.

Talking about Kohli's form, he is yet to score an international century, his last coming two years ago in 2019.

Earlier KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat first at the Boland Park on Friday. India is fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs.

For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala comes in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen. South Africa is leading the three-match series 1-0. Team India have set a 297 runs target and currently are in desperate need of a wicket.