Was Sourav Ganguly going to send Virat Kohli a show-cause notice? Reports say THIS

The captaincy saga related to Virat Kohli does not seem to end as now it has been reported that the ex-skipper's pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour in December had shocked many. He had contradicted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's statement regarding captaincy.

Kohli in the presser had refuted Ganguly's claims after the former Indian cricketer had stated that he told the 33-year-old personally to not step down as India's T20I captain.

However, Kohli had said that there was no such communication hinting at a total miscommunication in terms of him quitting the T20I captaincy and was soon after removed as ODI skipper.

The whole drama amid the Indian cricket board had even got fans into a heated debate on whom should they trust and now it is being learnt that Ganguly wanted to issue a show-cause notice to Kohli after the press conference. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah intervened in the matter, India Today reported. The team were getting ready for their high-profile South Africa tour and the entire saga could have had a negative impact on the side.

Earlier, chief selector Chetan Sharma, who was bombarded with the questions when he addressed media to announce the ODI squad for South Africa tour, had stated that all members in the meeting had asked Virat Kohli to reconsider his decision.

"It was told to Virat for the sake of Indian cricket to continue as captain by everybody available in the meeting — all conveners were there, the board officials were there. Everyone told him, who will not tell? When suddenly you get such news, you are in shock as it's a matter of the World Cup," Sharma had said then.

He even went on to rubbish any reports of a rift between Kohli and the newly appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kohli had recently also resigned from Test captaincy after India's loss to South Africa in the three-match series. He will be featuring for India only as a player across all formats after seven years.