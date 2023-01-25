Search icon
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Shubman Gill chooses this star batter

Young India opener Shubman Gill scored a total of 360 runs in three ODIs and jumped six position in ODI rankings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

File photo

Young India opener Shubman Gill is in ominous form these days as he scored his fourth century on Tuesday against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). Gill’s average in ODI is a staggering 73.76. As Gill scored the 112 runs against New Zealand in third ODI at Indore, he equaled Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record of scoring the joint-most runs (360) in a three-match ODI series.

In a video interview after the match, Shubman was asked to choose between legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and former India skipper Virat Kohli. Shubman, 23, replied "I think Virat Bhai because...Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan. When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter."

India skipper Rohit Sharma also performed superbly in the third ODI as he hit his first ODI century after a gap of three years. India went on to score 385 for nine and defeated New Zealand by 90 runs to win the series 3-0.

Gill scored a total of 360 runs in three ODIs and jumped six position in ODI rankings. Gill is now ahead of Virat Kohli in the rankings as Kohli is now at seventh place.

