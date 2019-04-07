Trending#

'Virat Kohli must step down, Rohit Sharma should lead India in World Cup': Twitter users react to IPL 2019 results

Virat Kohli's RCB lost their sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season on Sunday.


Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Updated: Apr 7, 2019, 09:00 PM IST

Virat Kohli's RCB lost their sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season as they lost to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.  Royal Challengers Bangalore made 149 for eight but could not defend the total with Delhi Capitals winning by four wickets. 

"We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," he said in dejection after the match.

Helplessness was palpable when Virat Kohli spoke after his side's sixth straight defeat this IPL season as he defended his atypical slow knock. Kohli, who took 33 balls for his 41 runs after largely going a-run-a-ball, said he had no option to play in that fashion.

However, this losing streak prompted many fans on social media to call for Virat Kohli's removal as Royal Challengers captain.

This also prompted many to call for Rohit Sharma to lead India in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup instead of Virat Kohli. Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to three wins out five matches in the ongoing IPL. His captaincy in defending a modest total of 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad earned Rohit Sharma a lot of praise from the many users. 

While many others did not with a such a drastic step based on IPL performances, there were many who called for Virat Kohli to not play the remaining matches of IPL and rest before World Cup 2019.

(With ANI Inputs) 