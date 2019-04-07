'Virat Kohli must step down, Rohit Sharma should lead India in World Cup': Twitter users react to IPL 2019 results

Virat Kohli's RCB lost their sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season as they lost to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore made 149 for eight but could not defend the total with Delhi Capitals winning by four wickets.

"We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," he said in dejection after the match.

Helplessness was palpable when Virat Kohli spoke after his side's sixth straight defeat this IPL season as he defended his atypical slow knock. Kohli, who took 33 balls for his 41 runs after largely going a-run-a-ball, said he had no option to play in that fashion.

However, this losing streak prompted many fans on social media to call for Virat Kohli's removal as Royal Challengers captain.

Let the truth be told: Virat is not captain material. Time to change the captain! — Vishwanath Narayan (@Vishwanath0305) April 7, 2019

Virat Kohli plss..,plsss, you retire from captain of rcb then rcb will win plss, don't disappoint us ,pls — Ek Villain (@EkVillain9091) April 7, 2019

Virat the batsman But Virat the captain is hampering his batting at the moment. should step down and concentrate on his batting. — happy mohanty (@HappyDebabrata) April 7, 2019

This also prompted many to call for Rohit Sharma to lead India in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup instead of Virat Kohli. Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to three wins out five matches in the ongoing IPL. His captaincy in defending a modest total of 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad earned Rohit Sharma a lot of praise from the many users.

Virat Kohli should Retire With Immediate Effect from Indian Team's Captaincy. Atleast we can have hope for World Cup. Rohit Sharma should lead Team India in World Cup Atleast Virat Kohli will be able to focus on his Batting. — Alokk Verma (@AlokkVerma75) April 7, 2019

Is it just me that thinks @ImRo45 should captain team India too !!! #MumbaiIndians #TeamIndia — Glorious Girl (@GloriousGirl_97) April 7, 2019

Anyday better captain then virat No doubt about that — Sachin Raj (@rajsachin767) April 7, 2019

While many others did not with a such a drastic step based on IPL performances, there were many who called for Virat Kohli to not play the remaining matches of IPL and rest before World Cup 2019.

If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019

Looking at @imVkohli's body language, i think he should just go and rest. Leave the IPL, the world cup is much more important than this.#RCBvDC — Rohit Phatate (@PhatateRohit) April 7, 2019

(With ANI Inputs)