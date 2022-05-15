In a Tweet, Virat Kohli expresses his 'shock' over Andrew Symonds' untimely demise

Virat Kohli on Andrew Symonds

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash Saturday night. The accident occurred just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

According to a statement by the Queensland Police, the accident happened in Hervey Range Road, about 50 km outside Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night. The untimely demise of the renowned cricketer has triggered a worldwide outpouring of grief, with fellow cricketers from all over the world sending their condolences.

Virat Kohli is amongst those who have paid their tributes to the late batter. Virat Kohli prayed for his soul to rest in peace and expressed sympathy to Symonds' family.

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009. He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.