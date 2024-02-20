Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

The couple said in a statement they welcomed their baby boy and Vamika's little brother into this world on February 15.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday welcomed their second child, a boy. The couple has named the boy 'Akaay'. The couple said in a statement they welcomed their baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world on February 15.

Soon after the announcement, netizens wished happiness for the star couple. One X user said, "The Next Future GOAT is on the way..." Another user wrote, "Junior Virat Kohli is here."

"With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!" "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Here's how netizens reacted to the news:

The Next Future GOAT is on the way...



Congrats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma iratKohli AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/z0E9PtgtLP — BABA YAGA (@imBabaYaga_18) February 20, 2024