IND vs SA: Virat Kohli and team undergo intense nets session under Rahul Dravid's guidance - WATCH

As the day inches closer to the first Test match in Centurion, Team India is undergoing intense net sessions under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid. The first Test against South Africa will be played from December 26 and the Indian team management is leaving no stone unturned.

In the video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Rahul Dravid can be heard saying, "quality practice and intensity" to the players huddled up.

Batter Shreyas Iyer also spoke and said, "There is grass on the wicket and so much bounce," as Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Rishab Pant are seeing batting in the background while Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen bowling.

Earlier, when Team India had landed in Jo'Burg, they were seen playing Footvolley after they finished their one day in quarantine.

In the 2 minute clip, the likes of Kohli, Dravid and other Indian players were first seen going for a run and then indulging themselves in a game of Footvolley as they laughed and had a fun pre-training routine. Team India's strength and condition coach Soham Desai revealed that Footvolley is the team's favourite activity and everyone enjoys it a lot.

As for the series, Team India will be playing a three-match ODI series versus the Proteas in January, before concluding their tour of South Africa.