Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq settle their differences, shake hands and hug it out during IND vs AFG game

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a verbal spat during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 1.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq appear to have finally put their differences aside and resolved their intense rivalry.

This was evident as both players were observed exchanging handshakes and even sharing a side hug during the highly anticipated match between India and Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Kohli and Naveen engaged in a heated argument during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. The incident occurred when Kohli instructed his RCB bowlers to target Naveen and the other LSG tail-enders with bouncers. Naveen strongly disagreed with Kohli's suggestion and confronted him.

The situation escalated even further after the match during the customary post-match handshakes. While LSG captain KL Rahul attempted to mediate between the two players, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise, intervened, exacerbating the situation.