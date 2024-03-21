Twitter
Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

EC releases electoral bonds data with alpha-numeric code

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 will bring about a number of new rule changes in comparison to the previous season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to kick off an exhilarating season with a series of innovative rule changes designed to enhance the thrill and competitiveness of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under the leadership of new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, will commence their title defense against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Faf du Plessis, in the season opener at Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

In recent years, several rules have been implemented prior to each IPL season. The Impact Player rule, introduced last year, was well-received as teams were able to strategically bring in a player during a match to strengthen their lineup. This season, the Impact Player rule remains in place, along with the addition of a few new rules.

Two bouncers per over

In the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League, bowlers will have the exciting opportunity to bowl two bouncers per over, a significant change from the previous limit of just one short ball. This rule was first introduced by the BCCI during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in the 2023-24 domestic season. While T20Is strictly follow ICC regulations allowing only one bouncer per over, Test and One Day International (ODI) matches permit two bouncers.

Additionally, the BCCI has decided to continue the rule of referring stumping decisions to the third umpire during IPL 2024 matches. This decision goes against ICC regulations, where on-field umpires are responsible for reviewing stumping calls.

Smart Replay System

In order to improve the efficiency and accuracy of decision-making, the TV umpire will now be receiving direct inputs from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will be seated alongside him in the same room.

This new system utilizes images captured by eight high-speed cameras strategically placed across the ground to provide detailed visual data for precise assessments. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the traditional role of the TV broadcast director, who previously acted as a mediator between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators, will no longer be necessary with this updated setup.

No stop clock

The teams will continue to have the privilege of two reviews, as well as the ability to review wides and no balls, a provision that was introduced last year. However, a significant departure from recent ICC playing conditions will be seen as the IPL has chosen not to adopt the stop clock rule. This rule, which has become permanent in white-ball international matches, is designed to ensure the timely progress of the game but will not be enforced in the IPL.

Also read| CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
