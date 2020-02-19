'To put things into correct perspective': Yuvraj Singh provides update on rumors of his acting debut in web series

Former Team India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has provided an update on the news of him taking part in possible web series on Wednesday (February 19).

Yuvi took to Twitter and dismissed all the rumors and claimed that the news of his acting debut was a fake one.

“Just to put some things in to correct perspective with regards to the recent news on me making a debut into webseries is factually incorrect, the web series features my younger brother and not me."

"Request all my friends in media to take corrective measures on the same. ThankYou,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

On February 18, a lot of media outlets reported that Yuvraj is set to star in an online series with his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh.

Before announcing his retirement back in June 2019, the allrounder last played for India in limited-overs back 2017 and only played four games in last season's Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians.

After the World Cup, Yuvraj battled with cancer throughout the tournament. He went overseas for treatment and just when everyone thought he would never again hold the bat,

Yuvraj went away to France for a training stint. Back in India much slimmer and fitter, Yuvraj Singh showed what he was still capable of with a 35-ball 77 in a T20 International against Australia.