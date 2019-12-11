ThisHappened2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli on top for most popular Indian sports Twitter handles in 2019

As 2019 is enters its final phase, Twitter India published their top lists of most popular Twitter handles in the year.

India is a very sport-loving nation with cricket being the most-watched form of sport. So certain sportspersons dominating the lists is not even a surprise at all.

Twitter India revealed their list of top 10 most popular sports handles in India and without a surprise, the current and former Team India skippers- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni- occupied the top two spots.

With 32.6 million followers, Kohli claimed the number 1 spot with Dhoni taking up the number 2 spot with 7.8 million followers.

Other top names on the list are- Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah

These Twitter handles hit sixes in 2019 #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/iUJauLoo7X — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

It is quite interesting to see how veteran Indian cricketers like Sehwag and Tendulkar still are popular heads on social media despite their retirement from the sport almost 6-7 years ago.

MS is also a very popular name on Twitter, who rarely tweets, shows how much wide his fan base is on social media. Even though he last played for India back in July, the veteran wicketkeeper still stays one of the most talked-about sports personalities in world cricket.