This player made his debut with Kohli, Ashwin, was expected to take Dhoni's place but..., it's not Dinesh Karthik

In his T20 debut match, Naman Ojha opened the innings with Murali Vijay, however, his debut innings proved to be a disaster and he returned to pavilion after scoring just two runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

In 2010, a T20 match was played between India and Zimbabwe and three players made T20 International cricket debut for Team India in this match. At present, two out of three players are an important part of Indian team but the career of third player ended only after two games.

We are talking about Madhya Pradesh's wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha. Ojha's T20 career started with Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin and while Kohli and Ashwin are still playing for Team India, Ojha was dropped from the national team after just two matches.

In his T20 debut match, Naman Ojha opened the innings with Murali Vijay, however, his debut innings proved to be a disaster and he returned to pavilion after scoring just two runs. Naman Ojha was given a second chance too after his failure in the debut match but he failed to capitalize on that opportunity and got out after scoring just 10 runs.

It may be recalled that Naman Ojha was selected for the Zimbabwe tour after the management had decided to rest Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the series. Ojha played two T20s and one ODI during the tour. After this he was dropped from the team. Ojha's competition was always with Dhoni during his career.

Naman Ojha played a total of four international matches Team India and scored just 69 runs in five innings. Ojha has scored 56 runs in 1 Test, 1 run in only ODI which he played for India and 12 runs in two T20Is.

