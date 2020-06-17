They are showing inability, nothing much left for ICC: BCCI official on Australia hosting T20 World Cup

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Can you claim gratuity before completing 5 years of service? Know here

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

7 Benefits of ginger

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

5 ways to prevent hypotension (low blood pressure)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Virat Kohli Gets ‘Verbal’ Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here’s what we know

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

They are showing inability, nothing much left for ICC: BCCI official on Australia hosting T20 World Cup

Australia is set to host the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 02:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to make a quick call on T20 World Cup 2020.

Dhumal's remarks came on Wednesday (June 17) on the back of Australia expressing fresh doubts over hosting the grand tournament amid COVID-19 outbreak crisis, scheduled to take place later this year.

"When the host nation is showing its inability to host the tournament, there is nothing much left for the ICC."

"I don't know why they are delaying. It's their call, whenever they want to go ahead with the announcement, they can. But sooner the better for world cricket," Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

Speaking on the topic of Indian Premier League (IPL) being moved to UAE, Dhumal said: "We will definitely look for that window in case they confirm they are not hosting. But it has come from the ICC also."

"These fillers have been coming and accordingly, we are working towards that window," he added.

Previously, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also claimed that they are exploring "all possible options" to host the star-studded tournament later this year.

"Whatever decision has to happen should happen well in time. If that tournament is not happening, other boards can decide whether they want to have some bilateral tournament or something else to make up for the loss they have incurred because of the pandemic,” Dhumal said.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Viral video: Girl's infectious dance to '2 Gaj Ka Ghunghat' sets online world on fire, watch

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

DNA Verified: Does Nita Ambani actually consume world's costliest gold water worth Rs 49 lakh? Know here

Alia Bhatt no longer a part of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE