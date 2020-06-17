They are showing inability, nothing much left for ICC: BCCI official on Australia hosting T20 World Cup

Australia is set to host the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to make a quick call on T20 World Cup 2020.

Dhumal's remarks came on Wednesday (June 17) on the back of Australia expressing fresh doubts over hosting the grand tournament amid COVID-19 outbreak crisis, scheduled to take place later this year.

"When the host nation is showing its inability to host the tournament, there is nothing much left for the ICC."

"I don't know why they are delaying. It's their call, whenever they want to go ahead with the announcement, they can. But sooner the better for world cricket," Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

Speaking on the topic of Indian Premier League (IPL) being moved to UAE, Dhumal said: "We will definitely look for that window in case they confirm they are not hosting. But it has come from the ICC also."

"These fillers have been coming and accordingly, we are working towards that window," he added.

Previously, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also claimed that they are exploring "all possible options" to host the star-studded tournament later this year.

"Whatever decision has to happen should happen well in time. If that tournament is not happening, other boards can decide whether they want to have some bilateral tournament or something else to make up for the loss they have incurred because of the pandemic,” Dhumal said.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.