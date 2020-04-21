'The real net worth is...': Jimmy Neesham responds after fan asks how rich he is

Cricketers are using the coronavirus lockdown to connect with fans using social media. Known for his witty and quirky responses on Twitter, New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham is also answering as many questions as possible.

During an organised Q&A session on Tuesday, he was asked about his value in New Zealand dollars.

The fan took to Twitter and wrote, “@JimmyNeesh how rich are u? What is ur net worth in NZ $?”

Neesham, being the funny guy, took the philosophical route and replied to the user, “The real net worth is the friends we make along the way”.

As far as cricket is considered, some have been asking for the sport to be played behind closed doors, however, Neesham blatantly said that it is crazy to think on those lines.

Neesham last played cricket which was behind closed doors against hosts Australia in March.

The cricketer was supposed to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and represent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), however, the cash-rich event has been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 18,000-mark.