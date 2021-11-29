Team India star Shardul Thakur gets engaged to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar, wedding to take place on THIS date

The man with the 'Golden Arm' is not single anymore as he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mittali Parulkar. The engagement function took place at the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Around 75 people were invited as guests all of them were either close friends of the couple or are a part of their families. As far as the wedding is concerned, it is likely to be held in the year 2022 after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

"There is a small engagement function at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC on Monday, for which he has invited 75-odd guests-mostly close friends and family members. The wedding is likely to take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," a source according to the Times of India said.

The video of the engagement has been doing the rounds on social media and has been shared by the cricketer's fan accounts.

As far as cricket is concerned, Shardul was last seen on the field during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The right-arm pacer played had got a chance to play two matches, however, failed to scalp a single wicket.

He was rested after the tournament by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is not a part of the Indian side that is currently taking on New Zealand at home.