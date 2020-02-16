Team India set to play day-night Test match in Australia: Report

Team India are set to play their first-ever day-night Test match in Australia during their tour later this year according to recent reports.

This is going to the second time India will be playing a pink-ball Test match in their history.

"India is most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source close to the developments told PTI.

Back in November last year, India played their very first day-night test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Men In Blue previously did refuse to play a pink-ball Test match against Australia in Adelaide.

Even though they once agreed to play one against West Indies but pulled out of the match saying they aren't ready for it yet.

Speaking on the topic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said: "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth..."

"it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests."

Before that, India is set to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series from February 21 after the Kiwis completed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs.