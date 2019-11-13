'Take it positively': Virat Kohli calls Glenn Maxwell's move to deal with mental health issues 'remarkable'

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell has withdrawn himself from the nation's T20 International squad to take a “short” break from the game to deal with mental health issues.

As soon as the Aussie cricketer made his decision public, he started receiving support from fans and the cricket fraternity for being brave enough to take this huge decision.

Even the Team India skipper Virat Kohli backed Maxwell's move and also spoke about the time when he himself was going through a rough patch.

The 31-year-old had a tough time getting used to the conditions in England back in 2014 and managed to score just 134 runs in five-Test matches.

"I've gone through a phase in my career where I've felt like it was the end of the world. In England 2014, I just didn't know what to do, what to say to anyone, how to speak, how to communicate. To be honest, I couldn't have said I am not feeling great mentally and I want to get away from the game because you never know how that's taken."

"I think these things should be of great importance because if you think that a player is important enough, for the team and for Indian cricket to go forward, I think they should be looked after," Kohli claimed during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Indore.

Virat said he takes some time off the game whenever possible to keep himself mentally and physically in shape. Rohit Sharma headed the Indian side recently for their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on home turf.

"I am absolutely for it. To be very honest, you have a job to do; we have a job to do. And everyone's focused on what they need to do so it's very difficult for anyone to figure out what's going on in another person's mind," Kohli said.

"When you get to the international stage, every player that's in the squad needs that sort of communication and that ability to just speak out. I think what Glenn [Maxwell] has done is remarkable and it sets the right example for cricketers all over the world that if you're not in the best frame of mind, you try, you try, you try. But I think as human beings you reach a tipping point at some stage and you need some time away from the game.

"Not to say that you give up but just to gain more clarity and you tend to take more space, which I think is quite acceptable and quite a nice thing to do," he said.

"I think these things should be respected and not taken in a negative way at all because this is happening at a human level, it's got nothing to do with what you do on the field or not. Just not having the capacity anymore to deal with things, which I think can happen to anyone so I think it should be taken in a very positive way," he added.