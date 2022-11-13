Search icon
Suryakumar Yadav gets surprise reply from Australian woman cricketer, Twitter reacts

Suryakumar Yadav greeted New Zealand’s capital Wellington upon his arrival and got a surprise reply from an unexpected person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav, Amanda-Jade Wellington | Photo: Twitter

Star Indian top order batter Suryakumar Yadav has made a big name for himself in a short time. After a successful individual T20 World Cup campaign, Yadav is now in New Zealand as part of India’s T20 squad for a three-match series. The powerful and versatile batter greeted New Zealand’s capital Wellington upon his arrival and got a surprise reply from an unexpected person. 

“Hello Wellington,” Suryakumar had tweeted with a smiling emoji. Australia cricketer Amanda-Jade Wellington decided to dive in with a hilarious reply. 

“Hello Yadav,” she wrote with a laughing emoji. 25-year-old leg spinner Wellington’s post soon went viral.

 

Suryakumar Yadav’s fans being perplexed and sending out their hilarious takes on the response from the surprising location. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Who is Amanda-Jade Wellington?

Wellington is a right-handed batter and right-arm leg spinner born in South Australia's Adelaide, the city where India lost the semi-final and crashed out of T20 World Cup 2022. She has represented Australia in all three formats and has played 13 ODIs, 8 T20Is and 1 Test in her international career till now. 

In domestic cricket, she players for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the South Australian Scorpions in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). Wellington is inspired by Australian spinning great Shane Warne. She reportedly taught herself to leg spin in her backyard. 

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is in New Zealand who are hosting India for three T20Is on November 18, 20 and 22. Yadav was also shortlisted by the ICC for the Player of the Tournament contenders at the T20 World Cup for his starring performance with the bat. 

