Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI: Chamika Karunaratne shines as hosts level series 1-1

Chamika Karunaratne shines as Sri Lanka beat Australia in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka levelled the ongoing five-match ODI series versus Australia after beating the visitors by 26 runs in the second ODI on Thursday. Seamer Chamika Karunaratne shined for the hosts, as he registered his career-best figures of 3-47 which was enough to inflict a defeat on the Aussies and level the series 1-1.

The injury-stricken Australian side was looking down the barrel after Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera hunted in pairs.

Chasing a revised target of 216 in 44 overs, Australia were bowled out for 189 with more than five overs remaining.

Karunaratne led the way for Sri Lanka as he tested the Australian batters with clever changes of pace. He was well backed up by Dushmantha Chameera, who finished with 2-19.

W H A T . A . W I N#SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/fDlgKkkvZR — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 16, 2022

Sri Lanka was without their key leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who was ruled out with a groin injury. Youngster Dunith Wellalage and part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva were handy with their spin, claiming two wickets apiece.

Australia have been forced to scrape the barrel given the number of injuries to their bowlers. The tourists were forced to airlift Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann from Hambantota (225 kilometers from Kandy) where Australia 'A' were playing an unofficial test match against Sri Lanka 'A'.

Marcus Stonis, Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott have returned home from the tour due to injuries while Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar are remaining on tour while nursing injuries hoping to be fit for the tail end of the series.

"I was asking myself why I wasn't contributing more to the team. Glad my hundred percent was there today when we had to square the series," Karunaratne said.

"We had got lot of planning going ahead of the game and I was trying to figure out what the batsmen was trying to do and then I had to come up with a counter move. It all went very well for us," he added.

With inputs from PTI