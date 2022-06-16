India vs South Africa, 4th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I match

India vs South Africa

India and South Africa are set to square off with each other in the 4th T20I encounter of the ongoing series. IND vs SA 4th T20I takes place on June 17. The first two games saw the batters do their job decently, but the bowlers failed to impress. However, they left an impact in the previous game as they defeated South Africa by 48 runs in the 3rd T20I game.

READ: IND vs SA 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Rajkot

South Africa’s performance with the ball in the first two games was reasonably good, but they could not meet the expectations in the third game. After a decent show with the ball, the batters failed to chase down the target and fell prey to the Indian line-up.

When and what time will the 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa start?

The 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on June 17 (Friday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa take place?

The 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.

Which channel will telecast the 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa in India?

The 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: KL Rahul set to miss the upcoming series against England, will go to Germany for groin treatment

How to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa in India?

The 4th T20I match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.