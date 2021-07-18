Trending#

SL vs IND: Twitter reactions to India's easy win against islanders in first ODI

Team India beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI comfortably by seven wickets riding on innings from Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and skipper Shikhar Dhawan.


Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan

Team India won the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo | Photo: BCCI

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 18, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series by seven wickets chasing down a target of 263 in just 36.4 overs. The match wasn't one-sided as the equation suggests at least after the first innings as the hosts staged a comeback owing to pacer Chamika Karunaratne's cameo late in the innings getting past 260, which didn't seem a possibility for a long part of their batting innings.

However, the match was done and dusted in the powerplay itself as India scored 91 runs in the first 10 overs, needing just 170-odd in the next 40. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan played second fiddle to his Delhi Capitals and now team India opener Prithvi Shaw, who just wanted to finish this game in a hurry.

Two boundaries in the first over and he was off and running. He didn't stop scoring till he was eventually sent back by the off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva not before he had clobbered 43 runs off just 24 balls timing nine of them for splendid boundaries.

The show had just started as after Shaw, it was debutant Ishan Kishan's turn to play his part. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, who turned 23 on Sunday decided to throw himself a party at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as he hit the first two balls of his ODI career for a six and a four.

Ishan completed his maiden half-century and skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left to just stroll and get his side home. Earlier, Indian spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in particular playing together after more than two years took four wickets in total and played important role in restricting the home side.

With this emphatic win, Shikhar Dhawan and co took a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second game set to be played on Tuesday, July 20 at the same venue.

From former Indian batsman VVS Laxman to experts and fans, many people reacted to India's easy win. Here are some of the reactions: