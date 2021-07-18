'Ab khelne ka nahi pelne ka time hai': Twitterati react to Prithvi Shaw's whirlwind knock

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who turned around his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scoring 827 runs in seven games and continued his run in the IPL playing for the Delhi Capitals didn't change his approach in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Shaw, opening with his Delhi Capitals partner Shikhar Dhawan launched an attack on Sri Lankan pacers and just didn't stop. The bowlers kept running in and he kept dispatching them over the ropes.

A front foot drive, a cut, a flick, sheer shot-making was on display from the 21-year old opener. Smashing nine fours, Shaw raced off to 43 off just 23 balls. However, a stop in the play after he was hit on the helmet by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery brought his downfall as he couldn't continue for long as a change in bowling worked for the hosts.

Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva induced a false shot from Shaw and he hit straight into the hands of the long-on fielder. Shaw departed after a crash-bang of an innings not before helping India get to a score of 58 off just 5.2 overs.

From comparisons to former Indian explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, hilarious memes, Twitter users reacted to Shaw's innings.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi shaw be like pic.twitter.com/YiAeD5HpoR — Amit (@_REAL_AMiT_) July 18, 2021

After Sri Lankan Team's inning Rahul Dravid: @PrithviShaw This is an ODI match so play your game according to ODI Le Prithvi Shaw: pic.twitter.com/qs2W2LcRae — Nikhil (@Nikhilkr24) July 18, 2021

We are lucky to watch them in full flow in 2021 Thank you Prithvi Shaw#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Ct1LQgE329 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) July 18, 2021

Prithvi Shaw just remember the name. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 18, 2021