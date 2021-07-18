'Ab khelne ka nahi pelne ka time hai': Twitterati react to Prithvi Shaw's whirlwind knock
Chasing 263 runs in the first ODI, Prithvi Shaw gave India a fabulous start as he raced off to 43 off just 23 balls.
Prithvi Shaw played an innings of 43 runs off just 24 balls against Sri Lanka | Photo: BCCI
Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who turned around his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scoring 827 runs in seven games and continued his run in the IPL playing for the Delhi Capitals didn't change his approach in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Shaw, opening with his Delhi Capitals partner Shikhar Dhawan launched an attack on Sri Lankan pacers and just didn't stop. The bowlers kept running in and he kept dispatching them over the ropes.
A front foot drive, a cut, a flick, sheer shot-making was on display from the 21-year old opener. Smashing nine fours, Shaw raced off to 43 off just 23 balls. However, a stop in the play after he was hit on the helmet by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery brought his downfall as he couldn't continue for long as a change in bowling worked for the hosts.
Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva induced a false shot from Shaw and he hit straight into the hands of the long-on fielder. Shaw departed after a crash-bang of an innings not before helping India get to a score of 58 off just 5.2 overs.
From comparisons to former Indian explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, hilarious memes, Twitter users reacted to Shaw's innings.
Here are some of the reactions:
