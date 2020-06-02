'Simply incredible': Steve Smith reveals 'one thing' he 'admires' most about Virat Kohli

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has expressed his thoughts over the comparison with Virat Kohli, claiming he admires the Team India skipper for all his contribution towards the sport.

The Aussie batter also added how Kohli 'phenomenal' ability to crush targets in limited over cricket and the ability to stay calm during tough sitation is something he looks at the Indian cricketer for.

"Look, I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now, simply incredible. He's done so much for India in cricket. They way they play their game now, the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket," Steve Smith said during his interaction on Pit Stop.

Also read It has encroached my bed: Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni is sleep talking about PUBG these days

"His willingness to improve and get better. You can see his body has sort of transformed over time. He is so fit and strong now and powerful. He is pretty amazing for cricket."

"The one thing I admire the most about him is the white-ball, the way he chases. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs is simply phenomenal. So good under pressure, calm and just gets the job done more often than not. You have got to admire someone like that," he added.

Smith also opened up about how he doesn't enjoy bowling anymore but does have a dream wicket to take

"I don't like bowling that much. Every now and then, it's fine. If I am bowling in a game, that means we're in trouble. So hopefully, it doesn't happen too often."

"You always like to get the best out, why not Virat?" Smith said.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.