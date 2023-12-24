Headlines

COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 50 new cases, 9 JN.1 infections

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

Meet man who leads company of USD 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

Bollywood actresses who were asked to get their skin colour lightened

8 superfoods for weight loss

6 yoga poses to relieve elbow pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Shubman Gill, delighted fans by sharing mesmerizing snapshots of the majestic creatures he encountered during the safari.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against South Africa, set to commence on December 26. This match marks the return of seasoned players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who have not played since the World Cup. As the visitors, Team India aims to secure their first series victory in the Rainbow Nation.

In the lead-up to the series, several members of the Indian Cricket Team embarked on a thrilling wildlife safari, capturing their experiences through captivating photos and videos shared on Instagram.

One of the team's promising young batters, Shubman Gill, delighted fans by sharing mesmerizing snapshots of the majestic creatures he encountered during the safari. Among these awe-inspiring animals were lions and rhinoceroses. In one particularly captivating photo, Gill can be seen striking a pose alongside the Indian coaches - the trio consisting of Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey, and Vikram Rathour - with a magnificent rhino serving as an impressive backdrop.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who is a part of the India A tour, also enjoyed the safari and shared photos on his official account.

“Africa you Beauty,” the caption of his post read.

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has recommended Shubman Gill to take the No. 3 spot in India's playing XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test. With Cheteshwar Pujara unavailable, Gill could be a suitable candidate to bat first down, followed by former captain Virat Kohli at No. 4.

“My playing XI is gonna be very simple. The openers will be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – the captain. No.3 Shubman Gill, No.4 – Kohli, No. 5 KL Rahul and No.6 Shreyas Iyer. 5 and 6 can move, and after that will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

After Ishan Kishan withdrew from the series, the decision will now come down to a choice between KL Rahul and KS Bharat. It is highly probable that Rahul will be selected over Bharat, considering the exceptional form he has been displaying.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE