Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against South Africa, set to commence on December 26. This match marks the return of seasoned players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who have not played since the World Cup. As the visitors, Team India aims to secure their first series victory in the Rainbow Nation.

In the lead-up to the series, several members of the Indian Cricket Team embarked on a thrilling wildlife safari, capturing their experiences through captivating photos and videos shared on Instagram.

One of the team's promising young batters, Shubman Gill, delighted fans by sharing mesmerizing snapshots of the majestic creatures he encountered during the safari. Among these awe-inspiring animals were lions and rhinoceroses. In one particularly captivating photo, Gill can be seen striking a pose alongside the Indian coaches - the trio consisting of Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey, and Vikram Rathour - with a magnificent rhino serving as an impressive backdrop.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who is a part of the India A tour, also enjoyed the safari and shared photos on his official account.

“Africa you Beauty,” the caption of his post read.

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has recommended Shubman Gill to take the No. 3 spot in India's playing XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test. With Cheteshwar Pujara unavailable, Gill could be a suitable candidate to bat first down, followed by former captain Virat Kohli at No. 4.

“My playing XI is gonna be very simple. The openers will be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – the captain. No.3 Shubman Gill, No.4 – Kohli, No. 5 KL Rahul and No.6 Shreyas Iyer. 5 and 6 can move, and after that will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

After Ishan Kishan withdrew from the series, the decision will now come down to a choice between KL Rahul and KS Bharat. It is highly probable that Rahul will be selected over Bharat, considering the exceptional form he has been displaying.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

