Shane Warne death anniversary: Cricket legend left behind crores for family, know net worth

Late Australian cricketer Shane Warne (File photo)

March 4 marked one year of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s death, who passed away in 2022 due to a heart attack. Shane Warne is survived by his parents and his three children, who led the funeral and last rites of the cricketer on March 20, 2022.

Shane Warne passed away last year due to a heart attack and his personal assets and wealth were inherited by his three children – Summer, Jackson, and Brooke – from his wife Simone Callahan, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2005.

The sudden death of the Australian cricket legend sent shockwaves into the sports industry, leaving his family inconsolable. However, Warne’s three children have now inherited his massive fortune and assets, securing their future.

According to media reports, Shane Warne’s net worth at the time of his death was around USD 50 million, which is estimated at around Rs 409 crores. This means that his three children have inherited over Rs 100 crore each after Shane Warne’s death last year.

Apart from having a celebrated and long sports career where he was the captain of the Australian cricket team, Shane Warne had multiple brand deals and a stake in the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. He also used to coach cricket teams in the United Kingdom.

Media reports further suggest that Shane Warne has property and assets worth Rs 53 crores, and had investments and other high-value assets priced at around Rs 2.12 crores. All of these assets were inherited by his children after his death.

Shane Warne was called the King of Spin due to his exceptional bowling skills for the Australian cricket team. Apart from his celebrated career as a cricketer, he was also involved in several controversies during his multiple relations and his divorce.

