'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Shamar Joseph's heroics lead West Indies to historic win at Gabba, drawing series in Australia after 27 years

The 24-year-old pacer from Guyana bowled with a broken toe dented Australia’s middle-order in the fourth innings while defending a modest total of 210.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 01:57 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

In a gripping encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane, Shamar Joseph's heroic performance saw West Indies clinch a thrilling eight-run victory over Australia in the second innings, drawing the two-match Test series level. This historic triumph marked West Indies' first Test win on Australian soil since 1997.

Despite a broken toe, 24-year-old pacer Shamar Joseph emerged as the match-winner, unleashing a fiery spell in the fourth innings, claiming an impressive seven wickets that shattered Australia's middle-order. His relentless attack dashed the World Test Champions' hopes of securing the series.

Australia, buoyed by a 164-run victory in the first Test, faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. While Steve Smith fought valiantly with an unbeaten 91, his efforts were overshadowed by Shamar Joseph's dominance.

With the scoreboard reading 181/7 at dinner and tension in the air, the final session delivered a nail-biting climax. West Indies held their nerve under the Brisbane floodlights, claiming the remaining wickets to secure a sensational win. Alzarri Joseph played a crucial role with a vital scalp, and Shamar Joseph sealed the deal by removing Josh Hazlewood, leaving the ecstatic visitors triumphant.

